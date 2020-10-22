Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Brokerages expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 437.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33).

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.