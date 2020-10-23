$0.02 EPS Expected for ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. ICL Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ICL Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

