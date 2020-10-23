$0.04 EPS Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $272.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

