-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

