$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, 140166 upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 761,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 199,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

