$1.36 EPS Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.26. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

DOV opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Dover by 634.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dover by 10.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after buying an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dover by 27.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after buying an additional 61,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 425.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

