$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.62. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,553. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,088 shares of company stock worth $50,889,383. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.60. The company has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.