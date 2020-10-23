1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $514,972.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,973 shares in the company, valued at $32,570,871.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $29,526.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 890,378 shares of company stock worth $25,464,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

