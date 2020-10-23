1,607 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after purchasing an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

