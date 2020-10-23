$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.47 and the lowest is $2.26. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $10.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,980 shares of company stock worth $45,733,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 454,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 405,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,786,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

