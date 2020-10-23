2,022 Shares in Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPAQ. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spartan Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Spartan Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spartan Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spartan Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000.

SPAQ opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51. Spartan Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

