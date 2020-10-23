3D Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,427 call options on the company. This is an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 3,663 call options.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $996.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.49. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

