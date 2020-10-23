3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 29.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 167.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 38.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in 3M by 54.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

3M stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

