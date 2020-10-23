$5.29 EPS Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.15 and the lowest is $4.75. RH posted earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $17.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.21 to $18.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.04 to $21.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000.

Shares of RH stock opened at $378.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $410.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

