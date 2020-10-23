6,734 Shares in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3,302.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.