964 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,877,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.6% in the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

