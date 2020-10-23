AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLVLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

