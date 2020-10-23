Abbrea Capital LLC Has $7.88 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,440,000 after purchasing an additional 244,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

