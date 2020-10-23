Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

