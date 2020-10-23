Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.51 billion, a PE ratio of -205.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

