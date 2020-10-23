Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $330,000 in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $118.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $454,458.50. Insiders sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.