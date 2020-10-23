Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 89,577 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.