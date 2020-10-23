Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,566,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,537,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,446.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,092.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.