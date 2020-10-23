Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.