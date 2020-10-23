Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,296,000 after buying an additional 341,152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,832,000 after buying an additional 146,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,733,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.63. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

