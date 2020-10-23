Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 196 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,615.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,098.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,450.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.