AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,298 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,505,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 337,470 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

