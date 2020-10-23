Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of AXAS opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

