Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $2,127,699.96 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,699.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ACN opened at $228.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.36. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

