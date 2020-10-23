Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $2,127,699.96 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,699.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:ACN opened at $228.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.36. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
