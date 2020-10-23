Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $517,950.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.20, for a total value of $517,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $228.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.36.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
