Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $517,950.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.20, for a total value of $517,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $228.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

