Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACCYY. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue lowered shares of Accor to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Accor has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

