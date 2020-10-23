ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 1.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 8.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 785,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.