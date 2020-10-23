Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Acquired Sales Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

