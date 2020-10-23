Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) Director Buys C$15,150.00 in Stock

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,624,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$871,104.80.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,096.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.
About Aequus Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Story: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.