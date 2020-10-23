Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.57

Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 33670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Africa Energy from C$0.47 to C$0.46 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.45 million and a P/E ratio of -68.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31.

In other Africa Energy news, Director John William Sharp Bentley sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total transaction of C$2,173,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,631,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,141,707.59.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

