Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFYA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a report on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Afya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

AFYA stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. Afya has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Afya by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after purchasing an additional 528,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Afya by 66.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 743,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Afya by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 179,749 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Afya by 25.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 261,205 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Afya by 16.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 816,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 113,828 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

