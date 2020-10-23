Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news sentiment score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Airbus’ score:

Airbus stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17.

EADSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

