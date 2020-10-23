Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news sentiment score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Airbus’ score:
- The Potential Boeing 777X Loss (seekingalpha.com)
- Airbus plans to ramp up A320 production in show of confidence (seekingalpha.com)
- Airbus tells suppliers: plan now for post-crisis output hike (finance.yahoo.com)
- Boeing's 737 Max Gets Double Dose of Bad News (finance.yahoo.com)
- Energy Grid Sees Future In Pandemic, Needs Cash: BNEF Update (financialpost.com)
Airbus stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
