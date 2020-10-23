Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $190,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 875,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

