Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. BofA Securities cut shares of Align Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $362.07.

Shares of ALGN opened at $453.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $459.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.16.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

