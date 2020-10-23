Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALGN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.07.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $453.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $459.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.72 and its 200 day moving average is $273.16.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at $34,668,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 425.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 139.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 189,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,664,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

