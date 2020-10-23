Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $281.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.30. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

