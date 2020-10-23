Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

