Allen Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 516.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,701,000 after purchasing an additional 169,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $281.16 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.30. The firm has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HD. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

