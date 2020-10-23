Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.