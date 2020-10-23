Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 258 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average is $126.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

