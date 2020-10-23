Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $1,624.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,450.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,098.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.