Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,624.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,098.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,450.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

