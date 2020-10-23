Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,297,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,616.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,092.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,510.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,446.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

