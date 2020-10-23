Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.35 on Monday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $726.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $44,912.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,583.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,659 shares of company stock worth $1,470,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alphatec by 86.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 553,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphatec by 825.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 481,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 390,978 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 324.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 366,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $863,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.