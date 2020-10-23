AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

